Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Declines By 37.7%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 277,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 466,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,600. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

