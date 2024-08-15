Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Declines By 37.7%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 277,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cemtrex Trading Down 6.4 %
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS.
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
