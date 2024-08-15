Short Interest in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Drops By 25.3%

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $928,776 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get CME Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CME Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,835,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,371,000 after buying an additional 176,004 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,141,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,283,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,676,000 after purchasing an additional 537,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,331,000 after purchasing an additional 117,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.29. 1,320,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,915. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day moving average of $207.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.