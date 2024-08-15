Short Interest in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Rises By 50.0%

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XFIX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.53. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF ( NASDAQ:XFIX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. F M Investments LLC owned about 9.50% of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

