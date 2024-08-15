Short Interest in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Rises By 33.6%

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Freightos Stock Performance

Shares of CRGO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 20,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Freightos has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.45.

Get Freightos alerts:

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Freightos had a negative net margin of 99.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Research analysts predict that Freightos will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRGO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freightos stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,771,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. M&G Plc owned 3.70% of Freightos at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freightos

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.