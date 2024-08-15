Short Interest in i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Rises By 161.9%

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 161.9% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

i3 Energy Price Performance

ITEEF remained flat at $0.11 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,200. i3 Energy has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company holds the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks in Liberator field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity field. Its production asset base consists of approximately 850 net conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production wells in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play, Canada.

