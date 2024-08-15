Short Interest in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Grows By 39.7%

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the July 15th total of 75,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INBS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 31,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.68. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.40% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.