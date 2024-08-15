Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Grows By 23.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 351,273 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.36. 140,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,869. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

