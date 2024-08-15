Short Interest in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSW) Grows By 24.7%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance
NASDAQ MYPSW remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,431. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PLAYSTUDIOS
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.