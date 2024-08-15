Short Interest in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSW) Grows By 24.7%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

NASDAQ MYPSW remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,431. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.