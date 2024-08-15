Short Interest in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Expands By 24.2%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Steel Partners stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.47. 946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $763.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $533.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

