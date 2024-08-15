Short Interest in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Decreases By 62.5%

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,780,000 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 50,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,170,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,297,701,000 after buying an additional 1,492,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,057,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,650,505,000 after acquiring an additional 653,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,583,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,132,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,666 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,949. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 143.30%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

