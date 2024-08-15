Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Rises By 26.4%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,107,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 4,830,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,420.3 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
Shares of TCYMF remained flat at $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday. 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,000. Tingyi has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
