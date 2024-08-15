Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Rises By 26.4%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,107,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 4,830,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,420.3 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

Shares of TCYMF remained flat at $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday. 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,000. Tingyi has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.