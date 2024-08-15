Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Increases By 111.2%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Toray Industries stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 17,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,308. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

