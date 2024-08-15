Short Interest in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Increases By 27.8%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 197,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Valens Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 14.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Finally, IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $8,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

NYSE:VLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,944. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $231.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

