Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Expands By 140.0%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of BTFX traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.98. 21,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.41. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $49.79.
About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.