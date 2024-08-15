Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Expands By 140.0%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of BTFX traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.98. 21,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.41. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $49.79.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

