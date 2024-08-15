Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Rises By 23.4%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 359,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 170,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,461.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 114,884 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $11,365,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWG stock traded up $4.87 on Thursday, reaching $197.67. 29,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,024. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $211.89. The stock has a market cap of $929.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.06.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

