Short Interest in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rises By 23.3%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total value of $1,086,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,703 shares of company stock valued at $26,615,855. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after buying an additional 3,824,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,877,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,218 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,080,000 after buying an additional 837,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $277,317,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $472.00. 1,306,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.92 and its 200-day moving average is $441.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $340.83 and a one year high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

