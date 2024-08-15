Short Interest in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Decreases By 33.9%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,800 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the July 15th total of 877,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIRI shares. Maxim Group began coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Virios Therapeutics from $0.40 to $0.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

VIRI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 171,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,374. Virios Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

