Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Rises By 160.0%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACV traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $20.90. 13,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,263. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

