Short Interest in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Rises By 25.6%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,353. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.82 and a beta of 0.86. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

