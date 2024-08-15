Short Interest in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Drops By 35.8%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Yoshiharu Global Stock Performance

YOSH stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Yoshiharu Global has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Get Yoshiharu Global alerts:

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.