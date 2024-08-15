Short Interest in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Drops By 35.8%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Yoshiharu Global Stock Performance
YOSH stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Yoshiharu Global has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $13.86.
Yoshiharu Global Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yoshiharu Global
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.