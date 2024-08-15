Siacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.23 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $250.83 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,777.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.69 or 0.00580864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00113104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00032245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00258055 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00074645 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.