Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Sila Realty Trust stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,114. Sila Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $26.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Sila Realty Trust Company Profile
Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.
