Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in July

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Performance
SLVRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 196,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,022. Silver One Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
