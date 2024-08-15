Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in July

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

SLVRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 196,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,022. Silver One Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

