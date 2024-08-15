Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Gap Up to $2.91

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $3.13. Sirius XM shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 8,883,571 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Up 5.2 %

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 989,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,472,274 shares of company stock worth $4,638,616. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.