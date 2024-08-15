Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.35

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.24%. Research analysts expect that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

