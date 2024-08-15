Smith Douglas Homes’ (SDHC) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

SDHC stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,474. Smith Douglas Homes has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $37.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Smith Douglas Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter worth about $331,000.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

