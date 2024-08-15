Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Snap were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,590,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,148,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.03.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,210,873 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,197. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

