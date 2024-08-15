Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Sells $6,493,797.75 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.2 %

Snap-on stock opened at $273.02 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 529.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

