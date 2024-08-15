Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports.

Solid Biosciences Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of SLDB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.81. 293,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94. The company has a market cap of $338.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLDB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.