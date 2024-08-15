Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.640-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.0 million-$182.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.2 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.67. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

