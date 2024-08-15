Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,559. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.18.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

