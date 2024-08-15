SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50-9.70, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of SPTN opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $692.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.41.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

