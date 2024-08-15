SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.90

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.90 and last traded at $95.89, with a volume of 1316578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.77.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average is $94.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 51,305 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,210,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,153,000 after purchasing an additional 125,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

