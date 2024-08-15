SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 221.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $634,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 179,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,795,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.29. The stock had a trading volume of 178,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,523. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.54. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.