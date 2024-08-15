Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sportradar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.43.

SRAD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,226. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 120.89 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

