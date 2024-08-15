Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 172.5% from the July 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Standard Chartered stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $20.42.

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

