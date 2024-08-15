Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.79.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $93.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,724,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,937,312. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.91. The firm has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

