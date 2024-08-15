SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

IBRX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,589. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

