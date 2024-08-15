SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $1.33 Million in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $810,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISPY stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $43.35. 51,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,355. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $44.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.