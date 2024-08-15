SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $1.33 Million in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $810,000.
Shares of ISPY stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $43.35. 51,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,355. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $44.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87.
The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.
