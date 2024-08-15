SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.89. 1,563,627 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

