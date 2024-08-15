SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 865,082 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,598,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Brown & Brown by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after buying an additional 500,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,259. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $103.16.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.