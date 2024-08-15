SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $117,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $6.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,502. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of -373.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.83.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

