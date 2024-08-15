SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,136 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,014 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Stock Up 3.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,655,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

