SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQJ traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,074. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $654.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

