SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,993 shares of company stock worth $6,937,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.88.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

