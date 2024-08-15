Steem Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $76.67 million and approximately $17.04 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,717.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.55 or 0.00581369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00112238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00032207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.74 or 0.00257697 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00037006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00075345 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 469,040,243 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.