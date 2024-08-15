Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, a growth of 186.6% from the July 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 161,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCM opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.25 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

