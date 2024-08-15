Stephens Boosts RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target to $10.50

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RE/MAX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $9.83 on Monday. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RE/MAX news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $42,206.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,087.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $42,206.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,087.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $208,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,150,152 shares in the company, valued at $25,295,720.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 100,309 shares of company stock worth $824,351. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RE/MAX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 19,729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

