Stephens Boosts RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target to $10.50

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
RE/MAX Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $9.83 on Monday. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.
In other RE/MAX news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $42,206.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,087.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $42,206.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,087.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $208,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,150,152 shares in the company, valued at $25,295,720.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 100,309 shares of company stock worth $824,351. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
