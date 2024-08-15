Stifel Nicolaus Trims Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Target Price to $3.00

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wallbox from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:WBX opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new position in Wallbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth $8,923,000. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

