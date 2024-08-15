Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 15th (ABOS, ALL, AMT, ANAB, APA, ASH, ASTH, ASTS, ATO, BE)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 15th:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $199.00 to $204.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $236.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $30.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $23.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $65.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $4.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $115.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $137.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $39.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $206.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $7.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $400.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $49.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $56.00 to $58.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $56.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $21.00 to $14.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $114.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $66.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $288.00 to $276.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $104.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $7.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $2.00 to $1.50. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $107.00 to $103.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $67.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $141.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $83.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $83.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $83.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $30.00 to $29.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $53.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $69.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $20.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $10.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $4.10 to $3.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $88.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $44.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $22.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $24.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $87.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $235.00 to $270.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $262.00 to $281.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $252.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $26.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $4.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $6.00 to $4.75. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $20.00. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $94.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $32.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $33.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $615.00 to $635.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 8,000 ($102.15) to GBX 7,000 ($89.38). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $13.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $18.50 to $22.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $122.00 to $108.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $2.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $135.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $71.00 to $70.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $74.00 to $117.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

