Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 15th (ABOS, ALL, AMT, ANAB, APA, ASH, ASTH, ASTS, ATO, BE)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 15th:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $199.00 to $204.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $236.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $30.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $23.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $65.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $4.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $115.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $137.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $39.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $206.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $7.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $400.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $49.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $56.00 to $58.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $56.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $21.00 to $14.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $114.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $66.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $288.00 to $276.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $104.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $7.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $2.00 to $1.50. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $107.00 to $103.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $67.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $141.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $83.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $83.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $83.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $30.00 to $29.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $53.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $69.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $20.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $10.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $4.10 to $3.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $88.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $44.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $22.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $24.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $87.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $235.00 to $270.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $262.00 to $281.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $252.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $26.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $4.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $6.00 to $4.75. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $20.00. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $94.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $32.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $33.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $615.00 to $635.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 8,000 ($102.15) to GBX 7,000 ($89.38). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $13.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $18.50 to $22.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $122.00 to $108.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $2.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $135.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $71.00 to $70.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $74.00 to $117.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

